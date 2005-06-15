Food Marketing Comment Deadline Extended

As expected, the Federal Trade Commission is giving commenters more time to weigh in on its upcoming workshop on marketing to children and the growing epidemic of childhood obesity.

The workshop, which will focus on food and beverage advertising to children, is being held July 14-15 in Washington, sponsored by the FTC and the Department of Health & Human Services.

Comments had been due June 9, but the deadline was moved to July 29, allowing for post-workshop comments as well.

Does that mean teh FTC hadn't gotten in enough comments. No, says spokesman Richard Kelly. The move is not usual. Essentially the first deadline is to drive in as many as possible as early as possible so they can be processed and posted on the FTC's Wweb site, which will happen shortly, according to Kelly.