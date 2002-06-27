Food lends Fine time
Scripps Networks' new lifestyle diginet Fine Living is borrowing an hour from
sister channel Food Network to showcase its wares.
On June 29, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET, Fine Living will offer a sneak peek of its programming on Food.
