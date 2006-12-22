Food Had Ratings Feast in 2006

The Food Network says 2006 was its best ratings year to date, with increases in primetime and total-day ratings.



The network was attributing some of the gains to new series, including Throwdown with Bobby Flay and Ace of Cakes. The shows are measured in fractions of a rating, but the fractions were all up vs. year-ago time-period performance.



Total-day viewership was up 13% to 584 viewers 2-plus, while primetime viewing was up 3% to 776,000 viewers.