Food Had Ratings Feast in 2006
The Food Network says 2006 was its best ratings year to date, with increases in primetime and total-day ratings.
The network was attributing some of the gains to new series, including Throwdown with Bobby Flay and Ace of Cakes. The shows are measured in fractions of a rating, but the fractions were all up vs. year-ago time-period performance.
Total-day viewership was up 13% to 584 viewers 2-plus, while primetime viewing was up 3% to 776,000 viewers.
