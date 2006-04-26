Food Fight Finale Is Record-Setter
Food Network set a record with its finale of The Next Food Network Star Sunday night.
The 9 p.m. airing earned a 1.1 18-49 rating and a 1.9 household rating, the most-watched show in the network's history.
Viewers chose the winner of the reality competition, with 675,000 votes cast, the vast majority for winer Guy Fieri, who will get his own six-episode series on the network June 25.
