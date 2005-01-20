Food Cooks with Iron Chef U.S.

Food Network plated its all-time high prime-time rating for a regularly scheduled series Sunday, Jan. 16, for the debut of Iron Chef spinoff Iron Chef America.

The series, an upscale cook-off in the stateside version of Kitchen Stadium, averaged a 1.24 household rating at 9 p.m., according to Nielsen, up 80% over the network's first-quarter 2004 time-period average.

That number looks even better given that the show was going up against powerhouse drama Desperate Housewives on ABC.