Food Cooks Up Chef Search

We don't know how the broth will turn out, but Food Network is looking for a lot of cooks.

Food Network is calling all chefs to a nationwide talent search for its next on-air gourmet.

The network will begin accepting audition tapes this month from wannabe Wolfgangs and Emerils.

The winning applicant will score a six-episode show that will premiere September 2005 in the network’s “In the Kitchen” programming block( Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.).

Food Network will choose seven finalists, while visitors to the channel’s web site get to pick an eighth.

Those winners will be flown to New York in February to compete in a series of culinary challenges, with the top two earning the chance to star in a pilot. Viewers will then pick the winner.

Applicants can submit three-minute audition tapes through Nov. 30. Contest rules and mailing address are available at www.foodnetwork.com.