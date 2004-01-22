Trending

Food Checks Out What’s on Our Plates

By

Food Network in March will debut a new limited series, What America Eats with Parade, based on Parade magazine’s long-running survey of the same name.

The show, hosted by former Law & Order star Stephanie March, debuts with back-to-back episodes on Sunday, March 7. It will air nightly at 9 p.m. as part of a week of themed programming that examines American eating habits.