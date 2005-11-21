Fontana Is Real Deal

Scenarios USA, a non-profit organization that uses writing and filmmaking to foster youth leadership, advocacy and self-expression, will present TV writer-producer Tom Fontana (St. Elsewhere, Oz, Homicide) with the organization’s Real Deal Award at its annual benefit Nov. 30 in New York.

Additionally, Lucinda Treat, chief legal officer of New England Sports Ventures and chair of Scenarios USA Board of Directors, will receive a Real Deal Award.

The awards are presented to “dynamic individuals who have made important contributions that are in line with Scenarios USA’s mission,” the organization noted.

Past Real Deal recipients have included filmmaker Doug Liman (who is also a member of the Scenarios USA board and co-chair of this year’s event) and Kodak, which was recognized for corporate responsibility.