Fonda files to nix Turner nuptials

Jane Fonda moved to finally end her marriage to Ted Turner, filing for a divorce from the AOL Time Warner vice chairman.

In a filing in Fulton County Superior Court in Atlanta, Fonda said the couple's marriage is "irretrievably broken'' and "there is no hope of reconciliation.'' Fonda and Turner married in December 1991 but have been separated for more than a year.

The filing didn't specify what kind of financial settlement Fonda is seeking, but noted that the couple has "entered into a comprehensive agreement which resolves all issues between them.''

- John Higgins