Follow the bouncing UPN

By

LAS VEGAS

While there's been much speculation that Viacom will soon meld UPN into the CBS Television group under Leslie Moonves, sources say Moonves, president, CBS Television, is telling people privately that it's not going to happen.

Many executives within the CBS affiliate ranks don't believe it. "It's going to happen," said one affiliate executive. Added another, "It's got to, it's the only strategy that makes sense."