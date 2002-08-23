Folks extends stay
NBC has picked up eight more episodes of summer reality dating series,
Meet the Folks (from NBC Studios and Nash Entertainment). The new
episodes will either be slated in midseason or next summer.
The competition, which has featured three men vying for one woman and a Sadie
Hawkins turn-about episode, has been a strong ratings performer for the network,
which points out the show has been undefeated in its time period in its seven
outings -- four episodes at 10 p.m. on Monday, two at 8 p.m. on Wednesday and
one Saturday at 10 p.m.
