Folks extends stay

NBC has picked up eight more episodes of summer reality dating series,

Meet the Folks (from NBC Studios and Nash Entertainment). The new

episodes will either be slated in midseason or next summer.

The competition, which has featured three men vying for one woman and a Sadie

Hawkins turn-about episode, has been a strong ratings performer for the network,

which points out the show has been undefeated in its time period in its seven

outings -- four episodes at 10 p.m. on Monday, two at 8 p.m. on Wednesday and

one Saturday at 10 p.m.