‘In Focus’ a Year Old, WMAR Debuts New Set

WMAR Baltimore debuted a new set in its early evening news Monday, a day before the one year anniversary of its In Focus 6 p.m. news. Originally described as “a unique local news program dedicated to original and in-depth reporting and investigations,” In Focus digs deeper for substantive community stories, says the Scripps station, than a typical 6 p.m. program.

“Between the launch of our new set, an upgraded weather system, and original endeavors like ‘In Focus’, WMAR ABC2 continues to set itself apart from the other stations in the market,” says Bill Hooper, WMAR VP and general manager.

The set is in collaboration with Park Place Studios. More interactive, it features 49 monitors, a 400 square foot social media center and a new “storm watch work area.” “ABC2 News” also introduced what it calls “a vastly updated and more interactive weather system” in its newly christened WSI Max System.

“The viewers of ABC2 will immediately notice the difference, not just in terms of the stunningly realistic visuals this system produces, but also the incredible power it gives each ABC2 meteorologist to have so much vital weather information right at their fingertips,” said chief eteorologist Wyatt Everhart.