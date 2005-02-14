Ultimate 'Jeopardy!'

The timing of Jeopardy!'s

Ultimate Tournament of Champions is ideal. The first round began

Feb. 9, shortly after the start of this month's sweeps. The grand finale is

scheduled to run May 23-25, at the height of the next sweeps period. Executive

producer Harry Friedman cooked up the 15-week contest, which brings back 150 of

the show's top-scorers. In May, the top two winners will square off against

Ken Jennings, who raked in a record $2.5 million during 74 straight shows last

year. Until 2003, Jeopardy!contestants were

required to step down from the podium after winning five shows. Jennings was

the first big winner following the abolishment of that rule.

“People have speculated on how some of the past

Jeopardy! players would do against him,”

says host Alex Trebek. “We're answering that question.”

Trump, Carson Fuel Ratings

The Trump wedding and Johnny Carson's death helped boost the ratings

of the top four entertainment newsmagazines in the week ended Jan. 30.

Entertainment Tonight's household rating

was up 4% from the prior week, hitting a season high of 5.9.

Inside Edition pulled a 4.0 rating, also a

season high. The Insider averaged a 2.9 for

the week. Access Hollywood tied its season

high of 2.8. The programs had their best ratings on Monday, when the

newsmagazines provided complete coverage of the Saturday nuptials and

Carson's death on Sunday. Most other syndicated shows were down from the week

ended Jan. 23, when audiences were larger than usual due to the Martin Luther

King holiday.