'ET’ Goes British

Paramount’s Entertainment Tonight is launching a British version of the access magazine on Jan. 7, 2005, says Armando Nunez, president of CBS Paramount International Television. The originally produced show will be a one-hour weekly version hosted by The Swan’s Amanda Byram and members of Paramount’s ET team. The show, to be shot in Paramount’s Hollywood studios, will give British viewers a look at the best celebrity stories of the prior week, with a focus on U.K.-based stars. Jamie Roberts, Sky One’s newly appointed head of production and development, will oversee production of the show in conjunction with ET executive producer Linda Bell Blue. Sky One, the U.K.’s top entertainment channel, also signed a deal to air the half-hour U.S. strip starting Jan. 3.

'Ellen’ Salutes U.S. Troops

Warner Bros.’ The Ellen DeGeneres Show landed its highest numbers of the November sweeps with a Nov. 24 show that honored U.S. troops. Ellen also gave an all-expenses-paid, seven-day Celebrity Cruise to every member of the audience, which was made up of friends and family of servicemen and women. The show, uplinked to the troops on Thanksgiving Day via American Forces Network, featured actor Tom Hanks, beloved by many in the military for his role in Steven Spielberg’s Saving Private Ryan and his co-production of HBO’s Band of Brothers. Ellen averaged a 3.4 rating/9 share in the metered markets, up 31% over its year-ago time-period average. It was particularly strong in Kansas City, Mo., where it scored a 5.8/14, up 107% over its year-ago average. It clocked a 6.5/18 in Detroit, up 97%.