Daylight saving time led to a drop for many syndicated shows for the week ended April 9, although both The Ellen DeGeneres Show and Access Hollywood showed flickers of light in the live-plus-same-day ratings.

The time change saw PUT (People Using Television) levels fall by 1 million viewers on average from the week before and over 4 million from two weeks prior.

Ellen was the only daytime show that saw week-to-week growth in household numbers, gaining 20% to an average 2.4 household rating, which was also up 20% on the year.

Overall, talk shows were flat or down for the week and year, including the four shows that bested Ellen in weekly household averages: The Oprah Winfrey Show, Dr. Phil, Live With Regis and Kelly and Maury.

In entertainment newsmagazines, Access Hollywood bucked the trend to finish up 4% on the week and 13% on the year at a 2.7. Entertainment Tonight and spinoff The Insider were both hurt by April 3 preemptions due to the NCAA basketball final on CBS. ET was off 6% on the week to a 4.9, while its spinoff fell 4% to a 2.5.

Court shows were down or flat on the week, with only The People's Court up year-over-year (12%).

Game shows were down as well, with Wheel of Fortune (down 7%), Jeopardy! (7%), Who Wants To Be a Millionaire (3%) and Family Feud (5%) all off from the prior week.