In Focus
By Staff
Raymond Stays on Top
Everybody in syndication seems to love Raymond, which did terrific business for the week ended Feb. 27. Everybody Loves Raymond was first among off-net strips with a 7.3 household rating. Seinfeld was up 2% from the prior week with a 6.3. Friends and CSI followed with a 5.9. Malcolm was in the middle of the pack with a 3.7, up 6%.
Three first-run shows—The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Dr. Phil and Judge Mathis—posted their highest ratings to date.
Ellen’s gains were driven by its best-ever household rating for a single show: 3.0 on President’s Day, Feb. 21. Guest Ray Romano kicked off an Everybody Loves Raymond week that included appearances by various show stars on succeeding days. Ellen posted a series-high 2.6 rating for the week, up 30% over last year. That was the biggest year-to-year improvement for any talk show.
In its third season, Dr. Phil was up 18% from the prior week to hit its new show high of 6.6. He got a big boost from shows about sexual molestation on Feb. 23 and 24. Judge Mathis, in its sixth season, had its best week ever, up 16% year-to-year to a 2.9 average, ranking it fifth among the strong court field.
The Insider Leads rookies
The Insider pulled a 2.9 rating for the week, holding on to its position as the best-performing freshman show. Among other rookies, Jane Pauley was up 13% from the prior week to 1.7. Tony Danza gained 8% to 1.4; Ambush Makeover was up 20% at 1.2; Larry Elder rose 11% to 1.0; Pat Croce gained 14% to 0.8, and Life & Style was flat at 0.6. Danza is the only freshman to be renewed for next season.
