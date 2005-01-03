Tyra Gains Three

Warner Bros.’ The Tyra Banks Show has added three stations to its tally, with McGraw-Hill’s KMGH Denver, KGTV San Diego and KHQ Spokane, Wash., all signing on. ABC affiliates KMGH and KGTV and NBC affiliate KHQ all join Belo’s NBC affiliate KGW in Portland, Ore. The Tyra Banks Show is produced by Bankable Productions and Handprint Entertainment, in association with Telepictures Productions.

Eye on Retribution

Syndicated freshman weekly Eye for an Eye is converting to a strip in fall 2005. It will also be included in national ratings charts in January. The half-hour show is cleared in over 70% of the U.S., according to Atlas, its syndicator. There are no monetary awards; instead the show metes out physical justice to losers, such as smashing car windshields.

Sci Fi Buys Ripley’s

NBC Universal’s Sci Fi Channel has bought 88 one-hour episodes of Sony’s Ripley’s Believe It or Not, hosted by Dean Cain. The series first ran on TBS, where it was the cable channel’s highest-rated original program for four seasons. In its second season of syndication, it runs in half-hour segments.