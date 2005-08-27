New EP at Maury

NBC Universal Television Distribution has named Paul Faulhaber executive producer of syndicated daytime talker Maury. As expected, he takes over the role vacated by Amy Rosenblum, who left earlier this summer to become senior producer for the third hour of NBC's Today show. Faulhaber, Rosenblum's longtime number two at Maury, began negotiations to take over the top job soon after her departure. Rosenblum remains a consultant on Maury.

Prior to joining Maury, Faulhaber worked on daytime talk shows including Montel, The Gordon Elliott Show and The Gayle King Show. One of his first moves in his new role was promoting longtime staffers Stephanie Posner to supervising producer and John Pascarella to senior producer.—Ben Grossman

Hatchett at Ground Zero

The opening episode of Sony Pictures Television's syndicated court show Judge Hatchett, whose sixth season starts Sept. 12, will feature one of the program's trademark interventions, this one set at Ground Zero in New York City. Described in the release as “a compelling intervention between two teens,” it will involve one teen with an “explosive” anger problem and another who lost her father when he rushed back into the World Trade Center to help others on 9/11.

“This episode of Judge Hatchett not only honors those who perished on 9/11, but it illustrates the strength of their surviving children, who in turn became victims of the terrorist attacks,” says executive producer Michael Rourke. “Each year, we produce a variety of hard-hitting, socially relevant teenage interventions, and this episode is indicative of the depth, breadth and caliber of the interventions that viewers can expect to see.”—J.B.