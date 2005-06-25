Fame and Food

Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios Corp. has found new San Francisco Bay Area homes for daily strips EntertainmentStudios.com and Recipe TV Featuring the World’s Greatest Chefs for the fall season.

EntertainmentStudios.com, a half-hour celebrity-profile show, moves from late fringe on The WB affiliate KBWB San Francisco to late fringe on independent KRON. Recipe TV, a half-hour cooking show, moves from daytime on independent KICU San Jose to daytime (expected to be an 11 a.m. slot) on NBC O&O KNTV San Jose.

According to the company, the two shows are cleared in more than 81% of the country.

New prescription for WPIX

Is there a doctor in the house? At WPIX New York, the answer is yes. Syndicated-TV medical reporter Dr. Michael Rosen is joining the Tribune station as an in-studio contributor.

Rosen is already a familiar face in New York and other markets. A former medical reporter for WCBS New York, he left the station in 2003 to create a syndicated feed for his medical report, “Daily Health Feed,” produced out of his midtown-Manhattan office and distributed by Litton to more than 50 TV stations.