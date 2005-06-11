Viacom stations add teen news

A recent deal with Viacom stations in New York, Philadelphia, Dallas, Atlanta, Seattle, Miami and Providence, R.I., gives syndicated Teen Kids News coverage in 90% of the country.

Produced by Al Primo, creator of the Eyewitness News format, and former ABC producer Alan Weiss, the for-teens/by-teens weekly syndicated show enters its third season in September.

The show, produced in New York in partnership with Weekly Reader, is offered to stations on a barter basis, with stations receiving a 90-second window to cut in their own local teen-news features. Talent includes the offspring of Paula Zahn, Meredith Viera, and Frank and Kathie Lee Gifford.

Ex-Universal Exec does Flip

Debbie Brunner, former senior VP of worldwide marketing for Universal Television Distribution, has launched Los Angeles-based Flip Creative. The new agency will develop print advertising campaigns for domestic and international advertising clients.

Serving as president, Brunner is teaming with creative partners David Carr and David Comtois of Beantown Productions.

At Universal, Brunner, a veteran marketing executive, oversaw on-air, consumer and trade print, radio, promotion, media strategies, affiliate relations, sales materials, collateral materials and special events.