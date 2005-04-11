MORE MARCH SADNESS

The second week of March Madness, the week ended March 27, caused some

problems for syndicated shows, with about 25 hours of programming preempted for

basketball on CBS affiliates.

The good news: That was about 11 hours fewer than the first week of the

NCAA men's basketball tournament. Regaining almost a dozen hours, combined

with fresh episodes from some strips, helped several shows recoup some of their

basketball ratings losses.

The biggest improvement was a 33% jump by the just renewed NBC reality

show Starting Over, which averaged a 1.2 in

households, according to Nielsen.

Also on the rebound were The Oprah Winfrey

Show (with a 6.6), Dr. Phil

(5.3), Jerry Springer (2.4) and

The Ellen DeGeneres Show (2.3).

Rookie The Insider was up 9%, to a

2.5 rating, despite losing its primary runs to basketball in more than a dozen

markets (including four of the top five) on March 24-25.

Insider's seasoned cousin,

Entertainment Tonight, lost primary

telecasts to basketball in 24 metered markets for two days. But it still was

the top magazine show with a 4.5, up 2% in households. Inside Edition was down 3% to a 3.2;

Access Hollywood was unchanged at 2.5;

Extra was down 4% to a 2.2.

Both the two top shows were off: Jeopardy! 4%, to a 7.3, and Wheel of Fortune 3%, to an 8.7—still a rating that

would have its rivals turning cartwheels.