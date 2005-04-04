Springer Does Radio

Trashy syndication talker Jerry Springer is prospering in a second career: host of a daily liberal radio talk show. Springer on the Radio debuted in January on WCKY(AM) Cincinnati, then expanded to other Clear Channel Radio stations in Cleveland, Detroit, Miami and San Antonio. On April 1, it was picked up by Air America Radio, getting Springer on more than 40 stations nationwide, as well as satellite radio. The show runs Monday to Friday, 9 a.m.-noon ET. So far, his radio career hasn't affected production of NBC U's The Jerry Springer Show.

Starting a Third Season

Starting Over is an official go for a third season, having cleared 92% of the U.S., says NBC Universal. It's a reality show set in a group home where troubled women get a second chance. This season, it has pulled a 1.0 rating among women 18-49, up 25% from last season's average.

NCAA Games Impact Talk Shows

March Madness took a bite out of syndication ratings as NCAA basketball accounted for 36 hours of preemptions on CBS affiliates in the week ended March 20. Even the biggest talk shows suffered: The Oprah Winfrey Show's household rating was down 13% from the previous week to 6.1; Dr. Phil fell 20% to 4.8.

Start of an Affair

In its first full week on air, Twentieth TV's A Current Affair pulled a 3.3 HH rating/6 share weighted average for primary runs in 26 markets. KUSI San Diego is now running the show, which has been picked up for fall in Syracuse, N.Y.; Green Bay, Wis.; Albuquerque, N.M.; and Fresno, Calif.