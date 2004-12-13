King World Sells 'CSI: Miami'

King World has sold CSI: Miami to

stations covering 80% of the country to debut in fall 2006. Included in the

show's tally are stations owned by King World parent Viacom, Belo, Gannett,

Scripps Howard, Emmis, Cox, Hearst-Argyle, Landmark, Meredith, Dispatch, Clear

Channel, Freedom, Media General, New York Times, Post-Newsweek, Young and

Liberty.

Franchise flagship CSI premiered in

weekend syndication this year to huge ratings, averaging a 5.1 national

household rating season-to-date and a 2.9 in adults 18-49.

CSI is the 10th-highest-rated show in

overall syndication and the second-highest weekly show, behind only the weekend

edition of Sony's Seinfeld at a 5.2. Both

CSI and CSI:

Miami are sold on an all-barter basis.

An 'Affair' To Remember

Twentieth Television confirmed last week that it is developing a

renewal of news magazine A Current Affair,

which aired in syndication from 1986 through 1996. Peter Brennan will return to

executive-produce. The show could launch next fall or earlier on the Fox

Television Station Group, which covers 45% of the country. An anchor for the

new show hasn't been determined, says a Twentieth rep.