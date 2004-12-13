IN FOCUS
By Staff
King World Sells 'CSI: Miami'
King World has sold CSI: Miami to
stations covering 80% of the country to debut in fall 2006. Included in the
show's tally are stations owned by King World parent Viacom, Belo, Gannett,
Scripps Howard, Emmis, Cox, Hearst-Argyle, Landmark, Meredith, Dispatch, Clear
Channel, Freedom, Media General, New York Times, Post-Newsweek, Young and
Liberty.
Franchise flagship CSI premiered in
weekend syndication this year to huge ratings, averaging a 5.1 national
household rating season-to-date and a 2.9 in adults 18-49.
CSI is the 10th-highest-rated show in
overall syndication and the second-highest weekly show, behind only the weekend
edition of Sony's Seinfeld at a 5.2. Both
CSI and CSI:
Miami are sold on an all-barter basis.
An 'Affair' To Remember
Twentieth Television confirmed last week that it is developing a
renewal of news magazine A Current Affair,
which aired in syndication from 1986 through 1996. Peter Brennan will return to
executive-produce. The show could launch next fall or earlier on the Fox
Television Station Group, which covers 45% of the country. An anchor for the
new show hasn't been determined, says a Twentieth rep.
