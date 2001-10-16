Trending

FNC bolsters wartime staff

By

Fox News Channel has named Bret Baier its national-security correspondent and
Catherine Herridge its homeland-defense correspondent. Both are new
positions.

Baier, who had been based in Atlanta, will now be based at the Pentagon and
will cover the Defense Department and military as it relates to the war on
terrorism, according to FNC senior vice president for news and editorial John
Moody.

Herridge, FNC's former London and Fox Files correspondent, will cover
domestic intiatives regarding terrorism.