FNC bolsters wartime staff

Fox News Channel has named Bret Baier its national-security correspondent and

Catherine Herridge its homeland-defense correspondent. Both are new

positions.

Baier, who had been based in Atlanta, will now be based at the Pentagon and

will cover the Defense Department and military as it relates to the war on

terrorism, according to FNC senior vice president for news and editorial John

Moody.

Herridge, FNC's former London and Fox Files correspondent, will cover

domestic intiatives regarding terrorism.