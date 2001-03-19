Construction permit for KMEN(FM) Mendota/San Rafael, Calf.

Price: $350,000

Buyer: Moon Broadcasting Porterville LLC, Los Angeles (Abel de Luna, president/75% managing member); owns KMQA(FM) East Porterville/Porterville, Calif. De Luna owns KRRS(AM ) Santa Rosa and has applied to build FM in Healdsburg, Calf.; owns 75% of KIQQ(AM) Barstow- KIQQ(FM) Newberry Springs, Calif., and KZXR(AM)-KMNA(FM ) (formerly KZXR-FM ) Prosser, Wash.

Seller: Wilbur Johnson, San Rafael; no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 100.5 MHz WGCQ(FM) Immokalee/Naples, Fla.

Price: At least $170,000 (final value to be determined)

Buyer: Shadowlawn Association Inc., Naples (James Mallory Jr., president/33.3% owner); owns WSRX(FM) Naples

Seller: Frederick L. Mueller Living Trust, Naples (Frederick L. Mueller, trustee); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 92.1 MHz, 4.1 kW, ant. 397 ft.

Format: Solid gospel, Christian