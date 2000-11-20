FMs
KDGE(FM) Dallas and call sign and format of KTXQ(FM) Fort Worth/Dallas
Price:
$59.4 million ($52.4 million cash for KDGE ; $2 million KTXQ calls, format; $5 million cash for KDGE format)
Buyer:
Radio One Inc., Lanham, Md. (Alfred C. Liggins III, president); owns/is buying 39 other FMs and 13 AMs, including KBFB(FM) (from Clear Channel Communications Inc.) and KJOI(AM) (formerly KLUV ) Dallas; is selling WJMZ-FM and WPEK(FM) Greenville, S.C., and WARV(FM) and WDYL(FM) Richmond, Va. (see next
two deals)
Seller,KDGE
:
Sunburst Media Corp., Dallas (John M. Borders, president); owns/has interest in eight AMs and 17 other FMs. Note: Sunburst recently acquired KDGE by swapping away KLTY(FM) Highland Village/Dallas/Fort Worth and KPXI(FM) Overton/ Longview, Texas. That deal, with Salem Communications Corp., was estimated to be worth about $63 million (Changing Hands, Sept. 4)
Seller,KTXQ
calls, format/acquirer,KDGE
Format:
Clear Channel (see first Combo deal); owns KDMX(FM )and KZPS(FM ) Dallas, KHKS(FM) Denton/Dallasand KEGL(FM) Fort Worth/Dallas
Facilities: KDGE : 94.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,906 ft.; KTXQ : 102.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,447 ft.
Formats: KDGE : was alternative rock, now KTXQ 's Jammin' Oldies; KTXQ : was Jammin' Oldies, now KDGE 's alternative rock
Broker
: Star Media Group Inc.
WJMZ-FM Anderson/Greenville and WPEK(FM) Seneca/Greenville, S.C., and WDYL(FM) Chester/Richmond, Va.
Price:
$52.5 million cash
Buyer:
Cox Radio Inc., Atlanta (Robert F. Neil, president); owns/is buying 64 other FMs and 17 AMs, including WKHK(FM), WKLR(FM ), WMXB(FM) and WTVR(AM) Richmond
Seller:
Radio One (see preceding two items); owns WJRV(FM) Richmond, WKJS(FM ) Crewe/Richmond, WCDX(FM) Mechanicsville/Richmond and WGCV(AM)-WPLZ-FM Petersburg/ Richmond, Va.Note: Radio One paid $7.5 million for WPEK (Changing Hands, Aug. 14) and $4.6 million for WDYL (Changing Hands, March 15, 1999). WJMZ-FM was part of a major deal with Clear Channel Communications Inc. (Changing Hands, May 15)
Facilities:
WJMZ-FM: 107.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,008 ft.; WPEK : 98.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,004 ft.; WDYL : 101.1 MHz, 6 kW,
ant. 325 ft.
Format:
WJMZ-FM: urban; WPEK : talk; WDYL : alternative rock
Broker:
Media Venture Partners (buyer)
WARV(FM) (formerly WSOJ) Petersburg/Richmond, Va.
Price:
$1 million
Buyer:
Honolulu Broadcasting Inc., Naples, Fla. (Charles G. Giddens, president); is buying KGMZ(FM ) Aiea/Honolulu, Hawaii. Giddens has interest in one TV, six FMs and seven AMs
Seller:
Radio One (see preceding two items). Note: Radio One acquired WARV with WKJS(FM) Crewe/Richmond for $12 million (Changing Hands, March 8, 1999)
Facilities:
100.3 MHz, 4.7 kW, ant. 328 ft.
Format:
Country
50% of construction permit to build KFLH(FM) (formerly KYJY) Chama, N.M.
Price:
$27,000
Buyers:
Scott Flury (currently owns 30%; to be 80% owner) and Raymond B. Barron (to be 20% owner), both Chama; no other broadcast interests
Seller:
Daniel J. Healey, Chama; no other broadcast interests
Facilities:
98.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant.-751 ft.
Construction permits to build KBAB(FM) Kerrville and KBCV(FM) Paris, Texas
Price:
$3,500
Buyer:
Houston Christian Broadcasters Inc., Houston (Bruce Munsterman, president); owns four FMs, including KKER(FM) Kerrville, two AMs and CP to build FM in Arcadia, La.; has applied to build FMs in 12 Texas locations
Seller:
American Family Association Inc., Tupelo, Miss. (Donald E. Wildmon, president); owns/is buying at least 105 FMs and CPs for other FMs, including KBQC(FM) Independence, Kan. (see next item)
Facilities:
KBAB : 99.7 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 341 ft.; 88.7 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 341 ft.; KBCV : 89.3 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 354 ft.
Construction permit to build KBQC(FM) Independence, Kan.
Price:
$0 (buyer will pay construction and broadcast costs)
Buyer:
American Family Association (see preceding item); owns KARF(FM) Independence
Seller:
Optimum Impact Inc., Washington (Patricia Richardson, vice president); has applied for CPs to build three FMs
Facilities:
Not available
Format:
To be Christian
