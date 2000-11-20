KDGE(FM) Dallas and call sign and format of KTXQ(FM) Fort Worth/Dallas



Price:

$59.4 million ($52.4 million cash for KDGE ; $2 million KTXQ calls, format; $5 million cash for KDGE format)



Buyer:

Radio One Inc., Lanham, Md. (Alfred C. Liggins III, president); owns/is buying 39 other FMs and 13 AMs, including KBFB(FM) (from Clear Channel Communications Inc.) and KJOI(AM) (formerly KLUV ) Dallas; is selling WJMZ-FM and WPEK(FM) Greenville, S.C., and WARV(FM) and WDYL(FM) Richmond, Va. (see next

two deals)



Seller,KDGE

:

Sunburst Media Corp., Dallas (John M. Borders, president); owns/has interest in eight AMs and 17 other FMs. Note: Sunburst recently acquired KDGE by swapping away KLTY(FM) Highland Village/Dallas/Fort Worth and KPXI(FM) Overton/ Longview, Texas. That deal, with Salem Communications Corp., was estimated to be worth about $63 million (Changing Hands, Sept. 4)



Seller,KTXQ

calls, format/acquirer,KDGE

Format:

Clear Channel (see first Combo deal); owns KDMX(FM )and KZPS(FM ) Dallas, KHKS(FM) Denton/Dallasand KEGL(FM) Fort Worth/Dallas

Facilities: KDGE : 94.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,906 ft.; KTXQ : 102.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,447 ft.

Formats: KDGE : was alternative rock, now KTXQ 's Jammin' Oldies; KTXQ : was Jammin' Oldies, now KDGE 's alternative rock



Broker

: Star Media Group Inc.

WJMZ-FM Anderson/Greenville and WPEK(FM) Seneca/Greenville, S.C., and WDYL(FM) Chester/Richmond, Va.

Price:

$52.5 million cash



Buyer:

Cox Radio Inc., Atlanta (Robert F. Neil, president); owns/is buying 64 other FMs and 17 AMs, including WKHK(FM), WKLR(FM ), WMXB(FM) and WTVR(AM) Richmond



Seller:

Radio One (see preceding two items); owns WJRV(FM) Richmond, WKJS(FM ) Crewe/Richmond, WCDX(FM) Mechanicsville/Richmond and WGCV(AM)-WPLZ-FM Petersburg/ Richmond, Va.Note: Radio One paid $7.5 million for WPEK (Changing Hands, Aug. 14) and $4.6 million for WDYL (Changing Hands, March 15, 1999). WJMZ-FM was part of a major deal with Clear Channel Communications Inc. (Changing Hands, May 15)



Facilities:

WJMZ-FM: 107.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,008 ft.; WPEK : 98.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,004 ft.; WDYL : 101.1 MHz, 6 kW,

ant. 325 ft.



Format:

WJMZ-FM: urban; WPEK : talk; WDYL : alternative rock



Broker:

Media Venture Partners (buyer)

WARV(FM) (formerly WSOJ) Petersburg/Richmond, Va.

Price:

$1 million



Buyer:

Honolulu Broadcasting Inc., Naples, Fla. (Charles G. Giddens, president); is buying KGMZ(FM ) Aiea/Honolulu, Hawaii. Giddens has interest in one TV, six FMs and seven AMs



Seller:

Radio One (see preceding two items). Note: Radio One acquired WARV with WKJS(FM) Crewe/Richmond for $12 million (Changing Hands, March 8, 1999)



Facilities:

100.3 MHz, 4.7 kW, ant. 328 ft.



Format:

Country

50% of construction permit to build KFLH(FM) (formerly KYJY) Chama, N.M.



Price:

$27,000



Buyers:

Scott Flury (currently owns 30%; to be 80% owner) and Raymond B. Barron (to be 20% owner), both Chama; no other broadcast interests



Seller:

Daniel J. Healey, Chama; no other broadcast interests



Facilities:

98.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant.-751 ft.

Construction permits to build KBAB(FM) Kerrville and KBCV(FM) Paris, Texas



Price:

$3,500



Buyer:

Houston Christian Broadcasters Inc., Houston (Bruce Munsterman, president); owns four FMs, including KKER(FM) Kerrville, two AMs and CP to build FM in Arcadia, La.; has applied to build FMs in 12 Texas locations



Seller:

American Family Association Inc., Tupelo, Miss. (Donald E. Wildmon, president); owns/is buying at least 105 FMs and CPs for other FMs, including KBQC(FM) Independence, Kan. (see next item)



Facilities:

KBAB : 99.7 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 341 ft.; 88.7 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 341 ft.; KBCV : 89.3 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 354 ft.

Construction permit to build KBQC(FM) Independence, Kan.



Price:

$0 (buyer will pay construction and broadcast costs)



Buyer:

American Family Association (see preceding item); owns KARF(FM) Independence



Seller:

Optimum Impact Inc., Washington (Patricia Richardson, vice president); has applied for CPs to build three FMs



Facilities:

Not available



Format:

To be Christian