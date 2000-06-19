WJGO(FM) Tice/Naples/Fort Myers, Fla.

Price: $7 million

Buyer: Renda Broadcasting Corp., Pittsburgh (Anthony F. Renda, president/owner); owns WWGR(FM) Fort Myers, WSGL(FM) Naples/Fort Myers and WGUF(FM) Marco/Naples/Fort Myers

Seller: Gulf Communications Partnership, Fort Myers (principals not available); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 102.9 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 466 ft.

Format: Jammin' oldies

Broker: Blackburn & Co.

Construction permit for new FM in Wauseon (near Toledo), Ohio

Price: $2 million

Buyer: Cornerstone Church Inc., Toledo (Michael S. Pitts, president); owns WDMN(AM) Toledo

Seller: Midwestern Broadcasting Inc., Atlanta (Lewis Dickey Sr., principal); owns three AMs and one FM. Note: Dickey is the father of Lewis W. Jr. and John W. Dickey, president and executive vice president, respectively, of Cumulus Media Inc., which owns five FMs and two AMs in Toledo

Facilities: 96.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 300 ft.

KYKN-FM Nephi/Provo, Utah

Price: $1.5 million

Buyer: Mag Mile Media LLC, Chicago (Bruce Buzil, president); owns/is buying 36 AMs and 73 other FMs

Seller: Cruise LLC, Nephi (Charlie Hall, managing partner); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 103.9 MHz, 60 kW, ant. 650 ft.

Format: Kickin' country

Broker: Star Media Group Inc.

KHCR(FM) Potosi (near St. Louis), Mo.

Price: $1.2 million

Buyer: Four Him Enterprises LLC, Foristell, Mo. (Mathew W. Bross and Michael W. Fallon, members); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Joseph and Donna Bollinger (spouses), Bonne Terre, Mo.; no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 97.7 MHz, 9.4 kW, ant. 528 ft.

Format: Contemporary Christian

WLRX(FM) Nappannee (near South Bend), Ind.

Price: $1.2 million

Buyer: Talking Stick Communications LLC, Elkhart, Ind. (Alec C. Dille, member). Dille has interest in four AMs and seven other FMs

Seller: North Central Broadcasting Inc., Nappanee (Marilyn S. Cobb, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 95.7 MHz, 1.4 kW, ant. 500 ft.

Format: AC

KADI(FM) Republic, Mo.

Price: $550,000

Buyer: Vision Communications Inc., Springfield, Mo. (R.C. Amer Jr., president); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Snowmen Broadcasting Inc., Springfield (Dave Oseland, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 99.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.

Format: AC