FMS
WJGO(FM) Tice/Naples/Fort Myers, Fla.
Price: $7 million
Buyer: Renda Broadcasting Corp., Pittsburgh (Anthony F. Renda, president/owner); owns WWGR(FM) Fort Myers, WSGL(FM) Naples/Fort Myers and WGUF(FM) Marco/Naples/Fort Myers
Seller: Gulf Communications Partnership, Fort Myers (principals not available); no other broadcast interests
Facilities: 102.9 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 466 ft.
Format: Jammin' oldies
Broker: Blackburn & Co.
Construction permit for new FM in Wauseon (near Toledo), Ohio
Price: $2 million
Buyer: Cornerstone Church Inc., Toledo (Michael S. Pitts, president); owns WDMN(AM) Toledo
Seller: Midwestern Broadcasting Inc., Atlanta (Lewis Dickey Sr., principal); owns three AMs and one FM. Note: Dickey is the father of Lewis W. Jr. and John W. Dickey, president and executive vice president, respectively, of Cumulus Media Inc., which owns five FMs and two AMs in Toledo
Facilities: 96.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 300 ft.
KYKN-FM Nephi/Provo, Utah
Price: $1.5 million
Buyer: Mag Mile Media LLC, Chicago (Bruce Buzil, president); owns/is buying 36 AMs and 73 other FMs
Seller: Cruise LLC, Nephi (Charlie Hall, managing partner); no other broadcast interests
Facilities: 103.9 MHz, 60 kW, ant. 650 ft.
Format: Kickin' country
Broker: Star Media Group Inc.
KHCR(FM) Potosi (near St. Louis), Mo.
Price: $1.2 million
Buyer: Four Him Enterprises LLC, Foristell, Mo. (Mathew W. Bross and Michael W. Fallon, members); no other broadcast interests
Seller: Joseph and Donna Bollinger (spouses), Bonne Terre, Mo.; no other broadcast interests
Facilities: 97.7 MHz, 9.4 kW, ant. 528 ft.
Format: Contemporary Christian
WLRX(FM) Nappannee (near South Bend), Ind.
Price: $1.2 million
Buyer: Talking Stick Communications LLC, Elkhart, Ind. (Alec C. Dille, member). Dille has interest in four AMs and seven other FMs
Seller: North Central Broadcasting Inc., Nappanee (Marilyn S. Cobb, president); no other broadcast interests
Facilities: 95.7 MHz, 1.4 kW, ant. 500 ft.
Format: AC
KADI(FM) Republic, Mo.
Price: $550,000
Buyer: Vision Communications Inc., Springfield, Mo. (R.C. Amer Jr., president); no other broadcast interests
Seller: Snowmen Broadcasting Inc., Springfield (Dave Oseland, president); no other broadcast interests
Facilities: 99.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.
Format: AC
