KSYR(FM) Shreveport and KRVQ(FM) Blanchard/Shreveport, La.

Price: $7.9 million

Buyer: Access.1 Communications Corp., New York (Sydney L. Small, chairman); owns WWRL(AM) New York

Seller: Ninety-Five Point Seven Inc., Shreveport (John Mitchell, principal). Mitchell owns one AM and three FMs

Facilities: ksyr: 95.7 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 469 ft.; krvq: 102.1 MHz, 14 kW, ant. 440 ft.

Formats: ksyr: hot AC; krvq: oldies

Broker: Mahlman Co.

WXEZ(FM) Yorktown/Norfolk, Va.

Price: $7 million

Buyer: Barnstable Broadcasting Co., Newton, Mass. (Albert J. Kaneb, chairman); owns/is buying five AMs and 16 other FMs including WCMS-AM-FM Norfolk, WGH-AM-FM Newport News/Norfolk and WWSO-FM (formerly wfog-fm) Suffolk/Norfolk, Va.

Seller: Yorktown Communications Inc., Yorktown (William L. Eure, chairman). Eure owns/is buying two AMs and two FMs in Charlottesville, Va.

Facilities: 94.1 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 500 ft.

Format: AC

Broker: Blackburn & Co. Inc.