FMs
WBTU(FM) Fort Wayne, Ind.
Price: $5 million
Buyer: Artistic Media Partners, Indianapolis. Arthur Angotti is president and principal owner. Artistic also owns nine other radio stations in Indiana.
Seller: 62nd Street Broadcasting, Troy, Mich. Jock Fritz is managing partner. 62nd Street is principally owned by Bain Capital, Boston.
Facilities: 93.3 MHz; 50 kW; ant. 482 ft.
Format: Country
Broker: Richard A. Foreman Associates.
