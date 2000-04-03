WBTU(FM) Fort Wayne, Ind.

Price: $5 million

Buyer: Artistic Media Partners, Indianapolis. Arthur Angotti is president and principal owner. Artistic also owns nine other radio stations in Indiana.

Seller: 62nd Street Broadcasting, Troy, Mich. Jock Fritz is managing partner. 62nd Street is principally owned by Bain Capital, Boston.

Facilities: 93.3 MHz; 50 kW; ant. 482 ft.

Format: Country

Broker: Richard A. Foreman Associates.