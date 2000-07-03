FMS
WJRZ-FM Manahawkin/Jersey Shore area, N.J.
Price: $6.5 million
Buyer: New Jersey Broadcasting, Morristown, N.J. (E. Burke Ross Jr., principal); owns one AM and two other FMs, including overlapping WRAT(FM) Point Pleasant, N.J.
Seller: Jersey Shore Broadcasting Corp., Manahawkin (Joseph Knox Jr. and Brent McNally, principals); no other broadcast interests
Facilities: 100.1 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 499 ft.
Format: Country
Broker: Patrick Communications
KXGM-FM Muenster/Gainesville/, Texas, to be Dallas/Fort Worth
Price: $4.11 million
Buyer: First Broadcasting Co. LP, Dallas (Ronald A. Unkefer, principal); no other broadcast interests
Seller: Gain-Air Inc., Gainesville (Charley M. Henderson, president); no other broadcast interests
Facilities: 106.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.
Format: Oldies
WOSN(FM) Indian River Shores/Vero Beach/Fort Pierce/Stuart, Fla.
Price: $4.1 million
Buyer: Vero Beach Partners II, Boca Raton, Fla. (Mitchell Rubenstein, Director); owns/is buying three AMs and three other FMs, including wttb(am)-wgyl(fm) (B & C, May 8) and WPAW(FM) Vero Beach/Fort Pierce/Stuart
Seller: Centennial Broadcasting LLC, Winston-Salem, N.C. (Alllen B. Shaw, president); no other broadcast interests
Facilities: 97,1 MHz, 23 kW, ant. 348 ft.
Format: Adult standards
Broker: Blackburn & Co. Inc.
WMTK(FM) Littleton, N.H.
Price: $250,000
Buyer: Vermont Broadcast Associates Inc., Lyndonville, Vt. (Bruce A. James, president); owns WGMT(FM) Lyndon and wstj(am)-wkxh(fm) St. Johnsbury, Vt./overlap with wmtk)
Seller: White Mountain FM Inc., Littleton (Tom Paccoast, CEO); no other broadcast interests
Facilities: 106.3 MHz, 390 W, ant. 1,256 ft.
Format: Contemporary hits
