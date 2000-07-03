WJRZ-FM Manahawkin/Jersey Shore area, N.J.

Price: $6.5 million

Buyer: New Jersey Broadcasting, Morristown, N.J. (E. Burke Ross Jr., principal); owns one AM and two other FMs, including overlapping WRAT(FM) Point Pleasant, N.J.

Seller: Jersey Shore Broadcasting Corp., Manahawkin (Joseph Knox Jr. and Brent McNally, principals); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 100.1 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 499 ft.

Format: Country

Broker: Patrick Communications

KXGM-FM Muenster/Gainesville/, Texas, to be Dallas/Fort Worth

Price: $4.11 million

Buyer: First Broadcasting Co. LP, Dallas (Ronald A. Unkefer, principal); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Gain-Air Inc., Gainesville (Charley M. Henderson, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 106.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.

Format: Oldies

WOSN(FM) Indian River Shores/Vero Beach/Fort Pierce/Stuart, Fla.

Price: $4.1 million

Buyer: Vero Beach Partners II, Boca Raton, Fla. (Mitchell Rubenstein, Director); owns/is buying three AMs and three other FMs, including wttb(am)-wgyl(fm) (B & C, May 8) and WPAW(FM) Vero Beach/Fort Pierce/Stuart

Seller: Centennial Broadcasting LLC, Winston-Salem, N.C. (Alllen B. Shaw, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 97,1 MHz, 23 kW, ant. 348 ft.

Format: Adult standards

Broker: Blackburn & Co. Inc.

WMTK(FM) Littleton, N.H.

Price: $250,000

Buyer: Vermont Broadcast Associates Inc., Lyndonville, Vt. (Bruce A. James, president); owns WGMT(FM) Lyndon and wstj(am)-wkxh(fm) St. Johnsbury, Vt./overlap with wmtk)

Seller: White Mountain FM Inc., Littleton (Tom Paccoast, CEO); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 106.3 MHz, 390 W, ant. 1,256 ft.

Format: Contemporary hits