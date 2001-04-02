KMIT(FM) Mitchell and KGGK(FM) Wessington Springs/Mitchell, S.D.

Price: $4.05 million

Buyer: Saga Communications Inc., Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich. (Edward K. Christian, president/11.5% owner); owns/is buying three TVs, 35 other FMs and 21 AMs

Seller: Mitchell Broadcasting Ltd., Mitchell (Tim J. Grivna, 22% owner, and Gordon Thomsen, 77% owner); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: KMIT : 105.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 549 ft.; KGGK : 98.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 899 ft.

Formats: KMIT : modern country; KGGK : oldies

Construction permit for KRAZ(FM) Santa Ynez, Calif.

Price: $325,000

Buyer: Knight Broadcasting Inc., Solvang, Calif. (Sandra Knight, president); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Grape Radio, Santa Rosa, Calif. (Mary F. Constant, president/owner). Constant is buying CP for KRSH(FM) Middletown, Calif.

Facilities: 105.9 MHz, 190 W, ant.1,729 ft.

KHAM(FM) St. Ansgar, Iowa

Price: $200,000

Buyer: Minn-Iowa Christian Broadcasting Inc., Blue Earth, Minn. (Maurice Schwen, president/14.3% owner); owns KJYL(FM) Eagle Grove, Iowa, and KJLY(FM) Blue Earth

Seller: Lyle Robert Evans, Green Bay, Wis.; owns WZRK(FM) Kentland, Iowa, WMXG(FM) Stephenson, Mich., and WNOB(FM) Old Forge, N.Y.; 50% of WMBE(AM) Chilton, Wis.; has applied to build five more FMs and six more AMs

Facilities: 95.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.

Format: Dark