FMC Fights For Net Neutrality

R.E.M., Barenaked Ladies and Sarah McLachlan are among dozens of musicians banding together to push for an open Internet.



Taking a page from the "Rock the Vote" campaign, The Future of Music Coalition (FMC) is launching a nationwide campaign, "Rock the Net," to join the fight for network neutrality.



Definitions of just what network neutrality is differ widely , but nondiscriminatory access to the Internet is central to most. Groups like FMC are concerned that networks will favor some Internet content over others given their control of the network and the FCC's decision to remove access mandates on cable, telephone, and likely wireless Internet providers.



Networks argue they need to monetize their investment in network build-outs and upgrades, but that the FCC has non-discriminatory guidelines in place and that there is no need for rules given that few people can even define network neutrality, much less point to a problem that needs fixing.



The campaign is being announced March 27.