Flynn Named VP/Sales Director at KPIX-KBCW
Chris Flynn has been named vice president and director of
sales at CBS-owned KPIX-KBCW San Francisco.
Flynn had been general sales manager at KOFY San Francisco
since February 2008, and worked at the CBS duopoly from 1999 to 2006, departing
as local sales manager.
He will report to Bruno Cohen, president and general
manager.
"Chris is a proven winner with great experience and
established relationships in this market. He is also a talented manager and
inventive marketing executive," Cohen said. "We are elated that Chris
is returning to our stations."
Flynn succeeds Dan Ackerman, who was named senior VP of
business strategy and ad innovation for the CBS Television Stations.
"I am thrilled to come back to the stations where my
media career began," said Flynn. "Both of these stations are well
positioned to have continued success in the coming years and I am very much
looking forward to working with Bruno and the outstanding team of professionals
at the duopoly."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.