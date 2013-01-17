Flynn Named VP/Sales Director at KPIX-KBCW

Chris Flynn has been named vice president and director of

sales at CBS-owned KPIX-KBCW San Francisco.





Flynn had been general sales manager at KOFY San Francisco

since February 2008, and worked at the CBS duopoly from 1999 to 2006, departing

as local sales manager.





He will report to Bruno Cohen, president and general

manager.





"Chris is a proven winner with great experience and

established relationships in this market. He is also a talented manager and

inventive marketing executive," Cohen said. "We are elated that Chris

is returning to our stations."





Flynn succeeds Dan Ackerman, who was named senior VP of

business strategy and ad innovation for the CBS Television Stations.





"I am thrilled to come back to the stations where my

media career began," said Flynn. "Both of these stations are well

positioned to have continued success in the coming years and I am very much

looking forward to working with Bruno and the outstanding team of professionals

at the duopoly."