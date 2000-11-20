Flying high

ABC will shell out over $30 million to Columbia TriStar Television Distribution to grab the broadcast rights, starting in 2003, to

Charlie's Angels,

the film based on the old ABC hit. Turner networks TBS and TNT nabbed a secondary broadcast window for approximately $10 million.

Also part of the deal, ABC, TBS and TNT will share the broadcast rights to

The Sixth Day, Arnold Schwarzenegger's upcoming release, but the license fee for that film is expected to be lower-about 15% of the final box-office gross.