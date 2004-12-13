The Fluff Factor

In the view of columnists Maureen Dowd and Margaret Carlson, having

good-looking white guy Brian Williams and another member of that fraternity

replace Tom Brokaw and Dan Rather would serve as a disheartening referendum on

women's progress.

Yet to truly appreciate the state of broadcast news, it's time to move

beyond such symbolic concerns to a better understanding of the current reality.

Women have indeed taken strides forward, only to be obscured by the entire

industry's stumble backward.

The anchor, of course, is the ultimate symbol of hard news—the

stern-jawed figure who appears when the going gets tough. The problem is that

broadcast news has relatively little patience with that approach, creating a

few lonely islands of such sobriety surrounded by a turbulent tabloid sea.

There are women in prominent roles across the TV- news landscape. It's

just that they're as apt to be fretting about the Scott Peterson, Robert

Blake and Michael Jackson trials, or perhaps discussing Britney Spears' love

life, as they are to be reporting on anything truly substantial. These fluffier

pieces are otherwise known as the stuff that pays the bills.

Nightline anchor Ted Koppel has

frequently conceded that his program isn't above doing the occasional story

calculated to boost ratings—a trade-off to allow for more-serious journalism.

And while everyone undergoes some version of that balancing act, even in the

wake of 9/11, the scales keep tipping into the fluff column.

Based on that formulation, it's no wonder Today host Katie Couric commands a salary that

eclipses virtually any other in the news space, even though part of her morning

routine involves bantering with celebrities and yukking it up with her NBC

“family.”

For that reason, Couric will never be held in the same esteem as Brokaw,

Rather, Peter Jennings and their eventual successors, including the polished

Brian Williams.

The bottom line is that the modern TV newsstand comes with a built-in

candy store, and plenty of female stars man that counter. Diane Sawyer (how

'bout them sextuplets?), Nancy Grace of Court TV, Greta Van Susteren of Fox

News Channel and the peerless Barbara Walters all qualify, with Walters

parlaying her clout into a daytime chat show that provides women with fashion

advice and cooking tips. Jane Pauley was also fluff news royalty before seeking

to reinvent herself (poorly, it turns out) as a latter-day Oprah.

The prominence of these women is only one reason the emphasis on the

evening-news chair seems misguided. With the power of those newscasts clearly

diminished by the explosion of alternatives, dwelling on three jobs—as

opposed to the total spectrum—is shortsighted.

In addition, too many younger women have become accomplices in

undermining their hard-news credibility—particularly in local news, where

flashy outfits and sexual come-ons mirror the poor

sexuality-as-career-advancement judgment consistently exhibited by female

contestants on The Apprentice. The recent

hubbub about a Cleveland TV reporter posing nude as part of a sweeps stunt is

simply the most overt example.

As a corollary, let's not forget that qualities associated with

anchoring discriminate against men as well as women. Many talented male

reporters who are lacking a perfect profile are also dismissed out of hand as

candidates for front-and-center assignments, much like the Albert Brooks

character in Broadcast News.

Finally, it's worth noting that the aforementioned Dowd—a Pulitzer

Prize-winning New York Times columnist,

about as high on the print totem pole as it reaches —is herself indicative of

the strides women have made. In the last few months, she has been seen on

everything from Meet the Press to

Late Show With David Letterman. Apparently,

she shed some of her misgivings about TV once she had a book to sell.

Interestingly, the recent movie Anchorman focused on a woman invading the male

sanctuary of local news in the 1970s. Although obviously a parody, there were

some inherent truths in the clubby sports guy/weather guy/brain-dead anchor

triumvirate: all white, male and decked out in bad jackets.

Thanks to what has transpired in the decades since, TV news can no

longer be narrowly judged by who occupies the evening-news throne. No matter

who reigns supreme, it doesn't change the sad fact that much of the court,

both male and female, has been turned into jesters.