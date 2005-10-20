Florida Stations Brace for Wilma's Impact

As Hurricane Wilma churns through the Caribbean, local broadcasters across Florida are offering special online coverage as they track the storm. In Miami, which is forecasted to take a hit Monday morning, all Big Three affiliates streaming newscasts on their Web sites.

On Thursday, CBS-owned WFOR made its noon news available online, as did ABC affiliate WPLG. WTVJ, an NBC O&O, simulcast its Thursday morning edition of 10 a.m. show South Florida Today and also its digital weather channel WeatherPlus.

WESH Orlando, a Hearst-Argyle NBC affiliate, also streamed its Weather Plus feed online Thursday.

On the Gulf Coast, where Wilma could make landfall on Sunday, CBS affiliate WTSP planned to stream its newscasts throughout Thursday. On TBO.com, the joint website for top-rated WFLA and The Tampa Tribune, sports reporter Bill Ward is tracking the storm and blogging about his experiences. And Ft. Myers NBC station WBBH planned to stream its noon news Thursday.

In New Orleans, Belo’s CBS station WWL and Hearst-Argyle-owned NBC outlet WDSU continue to stream their newscasts, as they have since Hurricane Katrina.

As with past storms, media industry blog LostRemote.com is closely tracking local TV and newspaper coverage.