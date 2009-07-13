Floor Approval for Adelstein RUS Nomination Hoped for This Week

Former FCC Commissioner Jonathan Adelstein's nomination to head the USDA's Rural Utilities Service (RUS) was approved by the Agriculture Committee last week, and a spokesman there said the hope is to get floor approval this week.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack appears to be confident of that approval, since he has already installed some of Adelstein's top team, including his former assistant at the FCC and a former legislative director for the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (NARUC).

RUS has $2.5 billion in broadband stimulus money to hand out, including loans that it says will be leveraged to represent several times that amount.

Named Friday to Adelstein's team was Jessica Zufolo, deputy administrator, and Katie Yocum, confidential assistant.

Zufolo is the former NARUC official and most recently senior policy director for telecommunications, media and technology research at investment advisor Medley Global Advisors; Yokum had been Adelstein's confidential assistant and director of outreach.