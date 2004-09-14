'Flood FCC,' Say Unions

The Newspaper Guild/Communications Workers of America union has broadcast an e-mail to "ordinary citizens" asking recipients to "flood the FCC" with comments on its rewrite of media ownership rules.

The commission's loosened ownership rules have been stayed by a federal appeals court, which is asking it to revamp and better justify them.

"Please take a few moments and send a message to the FCC that this time -- when they look at new rules for media ownership -- they need to listen to the people and not just to the corporations," the union asks, then provides them a "four click" route to the FCC.