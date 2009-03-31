FLN Adds Second Season of ‘Whatever, Martha’

Posted at 4:02 p.m. ET

Fine Living Network has picked up a second season of Whatever, Martha!, a half-hour series hosted by Martha Stewart’s daughter, Alexis Stewart, and Jennifer Koppelman Hutt.



Rosie O’Donnell made the announcement while appearing on Stewart’s syndicated strip, The Martha Stewart Show, on Tuesday morning. O’Donnell, Alexis Stewart and Hutt all were on hand to tape a segment introducing Stewart’s new book on crafts.



During each episode of Whatever! Martha, Alexis and Jennifer provide their personal take on old episodes of Martha Stewart Living. Martha came up with the idea for the show while watching old episodes of Mystery Science Theatre. Alexis and Jennifer also host the daily radio show Whatever! With Alexis and Jennifer on Martha Stewart Living Radio on Sirius channel 112 and XM Satellite Radio channel 157.



Whatever, Martha! is a production of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia in association with Fine Living Network. Martha Stewart and Lynn Sadofsky are the show’s executive producers. Chad Youngblood and Kent Takano are the executives in charge of production for Fine Living Network.