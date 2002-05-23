Flier mire in Fort Myers

NBC affiliate WBBH-TV Fort Myers, Fla., says it only wanted to link the

histories of local businesses to the current celebration of the network's

75th anniversary.

But in presenting $5,000 advertising "partnerships" -- in addition to

commercials, promos and a share of the NBC anniversary branding -- the station

offered in a flier "a news story on you or your family and how they have

impacted southwest Florida, which will air in the Monday-through-Friday 5 p.m.

to 6 p.m. newscast."

When asked about the ethics of such a pitch, general manager Steve Pontius

said he regretted the flier and the offer, adding that nothing like it would be

done again.

A few of the sold spots have already run, and although Pontius said the station

is embarrassed by the situation, the rest will run, as well; but, he added, with

clear separation from the news portions of the newscast. "We should have done

that from the first," he said.

The offer pretty clearly violates recent Radio-Television News Directors

Association guidelines opposing favoritism toward advertisers or content

generated by anything but "journalistic merits"

"It should be clear to all advertisers," the guidelines said, "that they have

no influence over news content."

Local Naples Daily News editor Phil Lewis called the invitation

"disturbing" and a "blurring of the line between advertising and content."