Flewelling Named Sales Director at CBS Dallas

Matt Flewelling has been named vice president and director of sales at the CBS-owned KTVT-KTXA Dallas, effective immediately. The announcement was made today by KTVT-KTXA President/General Manager Gary Schneider.

"Matt has more than 15 years' experience with us when you combine his tenure at KTVT and CBS Spot Sales' Dallas office," Schneider said. "He is respected by our sales teams, our clients and his peers, and we're pleased to have someone of his caliber available to step immediately into this role."

Flewelling has served as KTVT's local sales manager since November 2002. Prior to that, he was national sales manager.

He succeeds Adam Levy, who was named vice president and general manager at CBS-owned WFOR-WBFS Miami earlier this month.