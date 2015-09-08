Fleury Named Senior VP for Programming at LMN

Laura Fleury has been promoted to senior VP, development & programming for LMN.

Fleury, who had been VP, will continue to report to Jana Bennett, president of LMN and FYI. Both networks are owned by A+E Networks, a joint venture of The Walt Disney Co. and Hearst.

“Laura is a skilled executive who has already built an impressive track record of significant accomplishments at LMN,” said Bennett. “Her powerful programming slate has led to significant audience growth for the network resulting in LMN’s placement among the top 25 networks for women.”

Fleury has been with A+E for 15 years and has been executive producer on series and specials including Monster in My Family, Escaping Polygamy, I Love You… But I Lied, My Uncle Is the Green River Killer and Footsteps in the Snow.