Fletcher joins House Commerce Committee

Rep. Ernie Fletcher (R-Ky.) is the newest member of the House Energy and

Commerce Committee, taking the seat left by Rep. Steve Largent (R-Okla.), who is

running for governor of Oklahoma.

Fletcher will also sit on the Subcommittee on Environment and Hazardous

Materials and the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations.

Rep. Charles Bass (R-N.H.) will join the Subcommittee on Telecommunications

and the Internet to fill another vacancy created by Largent's

departure.