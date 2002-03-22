Fletcher joins House Commerce Committee
Rep. Ernie Fletcher (R-Ky.) is the newest member of the House Energy and
Commerce Committee, taking the seat left by Rep. Steve Largent (R-Okla.), who is
running for governor of Oklahoma.
Fletcher will also sit on the Subcommittee on Environment and Hazardous
Materials and the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations.
Rep. Charles Bass (R-N.H.) will join the Subcommittee on Telecommunications
and the Internet to fill another vacancy created by Largent's
departure.
