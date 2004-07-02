Fleet Street Gets Name Change

The name of Fleet Street has been changed to Boston Legal.

The show, a spin-off of David E. Kelley's The Practice, will premiere Sunday, Sept. 26 at 10 p.m., on ABC, The Practice's old time period.

No word on why the change, though the show is set in Boston and Kelley himself is a former Boston attorney. Plus, there has been an opening in the Kelley shop for a two-word title beginning with Boston since the plug was pulled on his Fox drama, Boston Public.



The show stars James Spader, William Shatner, Rhona Mitra and Lake Bell. Kelley, Bill D'Elia, Scott Kaufer and Jeff Rake are executive producers for David E. Kelley Productions and Twentieth Century Fox Television.