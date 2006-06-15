Fleary Heads CW Comedy Development

Kim Fleary, senior VP of comedy development for UPN, has been named executive VP, comedy development, for The CW.

Overseeing all scripted comedy development, she will report to Dawn Ostroff, president, entertainment, of The CW, which will launch in September. At the same time, UPN and The WB will make way for the new net, which is cherry-picking shows from both as well as developing new ones.

The CW is co-owned by Time Warner and CBS, the parent companies of UPN and WB. They concluded that a combined, young-targeted, network was a better play than competing against each other with similar netlets.

Fleary's comedy development credits at ABC, where she began her career helping to hatch sitcoms, included The Wonder Yoars, Roseanne and Home Improvement.