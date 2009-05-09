Trending

'Flash Forward' Gets ABC Nod

By

ABC has picked up 13 episodes of science fiction drama Flash Forward.

Based on Robert J. Sawyer's novel, the series chronicles the aftermath of a global event in which everyone in the world blacks out for 2 minutes, 17 seconds and has mysterious visions of six months into the future. Joseph Fiennes and Courtney B. Vance star.

Flash Forward is from ABC Studios. David Goyer is EP/writer/director. Brannon Braga is EP and co-wrote the pilot.