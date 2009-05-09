'Flash Forward' Gets ABC Nod
By B&C Staff
ABC has picked up 13 episodes of science fiction drama Flash Forward.
Based on Robert J. Sawyer's novel, the series chronicles the aftermath of a global event in which everyone in the world blacks out for 2 minutes, 17 seconds and has mysterious visions of six months into the future. Joseph Fiennes and Courtney B. Vance star.
Flash Forward is from ABC Studios. David Goyer is EP/writer/director. Brannon Braga is EP and co-wrote the pilot.
