FLASH!: ABC Doesn't Win Sunday

Conceding that CBS' Survivor: Guatamala finale was going to score big, ABC ran a two-hour New Orleans-themed Extreme Makeover special against it from 8-10, preempting powerhouse Desperate Housewives.

As a result, CBS won the Nielsen overnight ratings in the 18-49 demo on the night with a 7.1 rating/17 share for its Survivor reunion show, a football overrun and 60 Minutes.

CBS won every half-hour up until 10:30, when the last half-hour of Grey's Anatomy drew a 7.6/18 to the reunion show's 6.0/14.

It is hard to break out which CBS show did what, since the football over-run delayed the start of the other three shows by some 45 minutes.

ABC was second with a 5.2/12 for Makeover, Grey's and Funniest Home Videos, while Fox was third with a 4/10 for its lineup of mostly animated satiric sitcoms.

NBC was a distant fourth at a 2.4. Its top show was Crossing Jordan with a 3.3/8 at 10-11.

The WB was fifth with a .9/2 for the Family Friendly Awards (a ratings unfriendly .7/1) and a couple of repeats.