Freston and Chernin Kill—With Hired Guns

Last week's roast of ex-Viacom CEO

Tom Freston at New York's Center of

Communications looked like a night at the Improv. Host Stephen Colbert was in full bluster, but it was Freston

himself and News Corp. CEO

Peter Chernin who killed.

Both are known to be funny guys, but this time, they had professional

help.

Freston pals say his bit was largely crafted by Mark Katz, best known as the Clinton White House's joke man. Katz, who also wrote for

the short-lived ABC sitcom

Madigan Men, is now

"resident scholar" of the Sound Bite

Institute, which specializes in humor routines and speeches for

corporate bigwigs, including Time Warner

chieftains Dick Parsons and

Jeff Bewkes.

Katz charges between $10,000 and $20,000 for an elaborate bit. "He's

worth it," says a onetime client. "His stuff can be gold."

Freston, who was ousted last month by Viacom Chairman

Sumner Redstone over his apparent lack of a

"digital strategy" (read: failure to buy MySpace), got laughs when he outlined his new "personal

digital strategy": buying a computer and posting clips to his MySpace page.

Chernin cited Freston's tenure at MTV

for creating "a generation of self-absorbed, celebrity-obsessed, book-burning

Peter Pans with a sense of entitlement that is only matched by your $75 million

severance package."

Far from coy about getting help on his spiel, Chernin says he called

on several writers under contract to Fox's

network and TV studio: "There's $16 million worth of talent behind this."

Fan Fiction

NBC is a big fan of user-generated

content. But the "user" part still makes them a bit uneasy.

Since inviting fans of its comedy The

Office to post their own promo spots to video-sharing

site YouTube over the summer, the network has

largely indulged the "mashups" that litter the site, including those

celebrating the romance between the show's characters Pam and Jim. Except

one.

While most are treacly music-video tributes to the characters'

unrequited love, "Pam & Jim Uncensored" edits in dialogue that lets the two

cut to the chase in frankly sexual terms that we won't even attempt to

paraphrase here. The clip was posted in September; this month, NBC asked the

site to remove it.

Network executives were unavailable to comment, but

Office Executive Producer Ben

Silverman says he enjoys the creative efforts of the show's

fans.

"Oh yeah, I see them all the time. They're hysterical," he says,

although he hasn't seen the yanked clip.

Noting that he and his colleagues considered "seeding the Internet"

with their own mashups, Silverman says, "We definitely could not have seeded

something like that one."

Gonzo Promo

Thinking about dressing up as the late Hunter S.

Thompson for Halloween? If you're in the business of getting press

materials from the Starz cable network, you're

in luck.

For its new documentary Buy the

Ticket, Take the Ride: Hunter S. Thompson on Film

(premieres Dec. 12), the creative minds at Starz shipped 1,200 cardboard

mock-ups of an IBM Selectric typewriter filled with the iconographic

accoutrements of the father of gonzo journalism: orange-tinted aviator glasses,

a canvas fishing hat and a plastic cigarette filter loaded with a Dunhill

cigarette.

The press kit is the latest in a succession of elaborate promo

materials for the Liberty Media-owned

network's original programming. Most recently, Starz sent out a "body bag" and

a T-shirt bearing a gory chest wound to promote its documentary

Going to Pieces: The Rise and Fall of the

Slasher Film.

"Everybody's sending out so much stuff, you got to get noticed," says

Starz Director of Programming & Entertainment Publicity

Steve Belgard, adding that the kits are

created by in-house designers.

Apparently, the legal department didn't object to sending tobacco

across state lines, but it did put the kibosh on plans to include a bottle of

Flying Dog Brewery's commemorative

Gonzo Porter.

We guess tabs of LSD and a loaded .44 Magnum were out of the

question.

With John M. Higgins, Ben Grossman and Anne

Becker