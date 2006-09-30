NBC's 'Heroes' Evokes Rushdie's 'Children'

Some have already noted the undeniable similarities between

NBC's new drama Heroes and

Marvel Comics' X-Men franchise. But much about the show—in which

seven strangers discover they have superpowers—bears an uncanny resemblance

to another literary source: Salman Rushdie's

1981 novel Midnight's

Children.

For those of you who skipped English class that week, Rushdie's

novel recounts the history of the modern state of India through the fanciful

tale of 1,001 children who were born at the stroke of midnight on Independence

Day—“every one of whom was, through some freak of biology, or perhaps owing

to some preternatural power of the moment … endowed with features, talents or

faculties which can only be described as miraculous … powers of

transmutation, flight, prophecy and wizardry.”

If you know the book and happened to catch the Heroes premiere last Monday, the Japanese man on the

show who can bend time may have reminded you of the book's character with

“the gift of traveling in time.” Or the series' young woman who has a

dark relationship with mirrors may have brought to mind the book's character

who can step into and emerge from “any reflective surface in the land.”

What's more, the young Indian geneticist on the show, who sets out

to find and nurture the budding heroes, shares the name “Suresh” with the

doctor in Midnight's Children who delivers

the book's narrator into the world.

Alas, any Rushdie references are coincidental. Heroes creator Tim

Kring pled “complete ignorance” when Flash! asked him about it,

lamenting that one of the “tragedies ” of being a TV writer is having

little time to be “a leisure reader by any stretch of the imagination.”

But really, who needs books when you've got TV?

A Shorter List

Discovery Communications is casting a

wide net in its hunt for a replacement for CEO Judith

McHale. While there's a short list of insiders—including

Discovery Networks U.S. President Billy

Campbell and Senior Executive VP of Operations Mark Hollinger—headhunters from Spencer Stuart are working through a long list of media

executives outside the company.

Among those contacted in recent weeks are Fox

Networks Group President/CEO Tony

Viniquerra; ex-Nickelodeon Networks

Chairman Herb Scannel; ex-MTV Networks President and current Interpublic Media President Mark

Rosenthal; and former Court TV

President Henry Schleiff (who's likely

headed to the Hallmark Channel, see page 3). None have bitten.

But many Discovery insiders will be surprised by one flat-out

“No”—Landmark Communications

President/CEO Decker Anstrom. Even senior

company executives have assumed that Anstrom was the top candidate because of

the relationship he forged with Discovery's owners—Liberty Media, Cox

Communications and Advance

Newhouse—during his years as president of the

National Cable & Telecommunications

Association.

But Anstrom wants that speculation to end: “I like my job. I am not

a candidate, not interested.”

For other candidates, the lure of riches if Discovery goes public, as

expected, may be offset by the deal-breaking stipulation that the CEO live near

Discovery's Silver Spring, Md., headquarters.

Says an industry executive familiar with the search, “They don't

want a CEO commuting to their family in L.A.”

'Freak' Out

If you glance at the New York

Post Oct. 3, you might think that Manhattan is being

invaded by freaks with bizarre superpowers who are on the Pentagon payroll.

Fear not. Comedy Central is putting

fake covers on the Post and

Daily News

as part of a marketing blitz for its new series Freak Show. The

animated show, debuting Oct. 4, features oddballs such as Tuck and Benny,

conjoined twins with the power to separate, and Primi, a premature baby who can

projectile vomit with stunning accuracy.

“We're aiming for the trendsetters and influencers,” says Comedy

Director of Marketing and Advertising Neil

Marks. Comedy will also distribute more than a million copies of a

comic book written by Freak creators

David Cross (Arrested Development) and

H. Jon Benjamin.

Comedy is also toasting the 10th season of South Park, which

premieres before Freak, with a

MySpace page where users can design their own

cut-out character, and banners on Madison Square

Garden.

Marks didn't say whether banners will adorn Church of Scientology

headquarters, too.

With Garth Johnston, John M. Higgins and Anne

Becker